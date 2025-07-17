Fundraising Update: Representative Ted Lieu just disclosed $258.6K of new fundraising

Representative Ted Lieu just disclosed $258.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 333rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 67.6% came from individual donors.

Lieu disclosed $207.3K of spending. This is the 255th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lieu disclosed $914.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 320th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Ted Lieu's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Ted Lieu Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ted Lieu is worth $3.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 162nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lieu has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ted Lieu's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lieu.

Representative Ted Lieu Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ted Lieu:

H.R.4339: To direct the Secretary of Agriculture to establish a renewable energy grant program for territories of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4187: Stop Hate Crimes Act of 2025

H.R.4137: Transparency in Security Clearance Denials Act

H.R.3243: Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act of 2025

H.R.3218: Reproductive Data Privacy and Protection Act

H.R.3071: Increasing Penalties for Offshore Polluters Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Ted Lieu on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lieu.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.