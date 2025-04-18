Fundraising Update: Representative Ted Lieu just disclosed $205.1K of new fundraising

Representative Ted Lieu just disclosed $205.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 304th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 70.5% came from individual donors.

Lieu disclosed $113.6K of spending. This is the 379th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lieu disclosed $767.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 301st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Ted Lieu's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Ted Lieu Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ted Lieu is worth $3.9M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 152nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lieu has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ted Lieu's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lieu.

Representative Ted Lieu Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ted Lieu:

H.R.2787: To amend title 18, United States Code, to require a warrant for the disclosure of records from a provider of electronic communication service or remote computing service, and for other purposes.

H.R.2604: Protecting Data at the Border Act

H.R.2508: ENCRYPT Act of 2025

H.R.2447: New Collar Jobs Act of 2025

H.R.2372: DEVICE Act of 2025

H.R.2206: Prevent Homelessness Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.