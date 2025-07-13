Fundraising Update: Representative Steve Womack just disclosed $10.0K of new fundraising

Representative Steve Womack just disclosed $10.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 7th, 2025. This is the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Womack disclosed $8.6K of spending. This is the 59th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Womack disclosed $2.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 195th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Steve Womack's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Steve Womack Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Steve Womack is worth $365.0K, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 375th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Womack has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Steve Womack's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Representative Steve Womack Stock Trading

We have data on up to $50.2M of trades from Representative Steve Womack, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Steve Womack's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Representative Steve Womack Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Steve Womack:

H.R.3028: Duty Drawback Clarification Act

H.R.2615: Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act

H.R.2312: Tipped Employee Protection Act

H.R.1107: Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025

H.R.715: BNA Fairness Act

H.R.597: PURR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Steve Womack on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.