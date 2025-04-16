Fundraising Update: Representative Steve Scalise just disclosed $2.6M of new fundraising

Representative Steve Scalise just disclosed $2.6M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 11th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 61.2% came from individual donors.

Scalise disclosed $2.4M of spending. This is the 8th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Scalise disclosed $865.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 257th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Steve Scalise's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Steve Scalise Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Steve Scalise is worth $32.5K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 414th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scalise has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Steve Scalise's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scalise.

Representative Steve Scalise Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Steve Scalise:

H.R.8364: Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act

H.R.7423: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 103 Benedette Street in Rayville, Louisiana, as the "Luke Letlow Post Office Building".

H.R.6843: To expand the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to include Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

H.R.1: Lower Energy Costs Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.