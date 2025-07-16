Fundraising Update: Representative Steve Scalise just disclosed $210.9K of new fundraising

Representative Steve Scalise just disclosed $210.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 347th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Scalise disclosed $871.8K of spending. This is the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Scalise disclosed $5.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 38th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Steve Scalise Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Steve Scalise is worth $8.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 442nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scalise has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

