Fundraising Update: Representative Stephanie I. Bice just disclosed $277.6K of new fundraising

Representative Stephanie I. Bice just disclosed $277.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 21st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 23.2% came from individual donors.

Bice disclosed $112.0K of spending. This is the 39th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Bice disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Stephanie I. Bice's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Stephanie I. Bice Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Stephanie I. Bice is worth $1.4M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 254th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bice has approximately $931.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Stephanie I. Bice's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bice.

Representative Stephanie I. Bice Stock Trading

We have data on up to $165.0K of trades from Representative Stephanie I. Bice, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 6th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $WFC. The stock has risen 71.07% since then.

You can track Representative Stephanie I. Bice's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bice.

Representative Stephanie I. Bice Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Stephanie I. Bice:

H.R.3486: Stop Illegal Entry Act

H.R.3089: More Paid Leave for More Americans Act

H.R.2756: National Biotechnology Initiative Act of 2025

H.R.2101: Duplicative Grant Consolidation Act

H.R.1824: Supporting Disabled National Guardsmen Act

H.R.1555: Bureau of Land Management Mineral Spacing Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Stephanie I. Bice on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bice.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.