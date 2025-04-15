Fundraising Update: Representative Stephanie I. Bice just disclosed $256.0K of new fundraising

Representative Stephanie I. Bice just disclosed $256.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 34.4% came from individual donors.

Bice disclosed $125.6K of spending. This is the 31st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Bice disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Stephanie I. Bice's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Stephanie I. Bice Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Stephanie I. Bice is worth $1.3M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 251st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bice has approximately $790.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Stephanie I. Bice's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bice.

Representative Stephanie I. Bice Stock Trading

We have data on up to $165.0K of trades from Representative Stephanie I. Bice, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 6th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $WFC. The stock has risen 29.38% since then.

You can track Representative Stephanie I. Bice's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bice.

Representative Stephanie I. Bice Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Stephanie I. Bice:

H.R.2756: To authorize the National Biotechnology Initiative, and for other purposes.

H.R.2101: Duplicative Grant Consolidation Act

H.R.1824: Supporting Disabled National Guardsmen Act

H.R.1555: Bureau of Land Management Mineral Spacing Act

H.R.1281: Natural GAS Act of 2025

H.R.1234: To direct the Librarian of Congress to promote the more cost-effective, efficient, and expanded availability of the Annotated Constitution and pocket-part supplements by replacing the hardbound versions with digital versions.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.