Fundraising Update: Representative Scott Fitzgerald just disclosed $199.3K of new fundraising

Representative Scott Fitzgerald just disclosed $199.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 435th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 28.2% came from individual donors.

Fitzgerald disclosed $105.8K of spending. This is the 488th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Fitzgerald disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 287th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Scott Fitzgerald Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott Fitzgerald is worth $7.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 120th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fitzgerald has approximately $325.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Scott Fitzgerald Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott Fitzgerald:

H.R.4279: To prohibit entities integral to the national interests of the United States from participating in any foreign sustainability due diligence regulation, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive of the European Union, and for other purposes.

H.R.4278: To improve protections with respect to foreign regulation for certain entities integral to the national interests of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4167: Expanding Access to Lending Options Act

H.R.4098: Stopping Proxy Advisor Racketeering Act

H.R.3437: Insurance Data Protection Act

H.R.3379: HUMPS Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

