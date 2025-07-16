Fundraising Update: Representative Sarah McBride just disclosed $817.8K of new fundraising

Representative Sarah McBride just disclosed $817.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 49th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 87.5% came from individual donors.

McBride disclosed $241.1K of spending. This is the 177th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

McBride disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 216th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Sarah McBride's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Sarah McBride Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Sarah McBride:

H.R.3404: FAIR Leave Act

H.R.2868: SAVE Our Poultry Act

H.R.306: ESCRA Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Sarah McBride on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McBride.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.