Fundraising Update: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro just disclosed $211.1K of new fundraising

Representative Rosa L. DeLauro just disclosed $211.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 408th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 59.5% came from individual donors.

DeLauro disclosed $173.8K of spending. This is the 313th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

DeLauro disclosed $172.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 693rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Rosa L. DeLauro Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Rosa L. DeLauro is worth $3.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 187th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeLauro has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Rosa L. DeLauro Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Rosa L. DeLauro:

H.R.4253: Expanding Access to Mental Health Services in Schools Act of 2025

H.R.3508: End Diaper Need Act of 2025

H.R.3335: Children Don't Belong on Tobacco Farms Act

H.R.2763: American Family Act

H.R.1974: Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2025

H.R.1564: Ethan's Law

