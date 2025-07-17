Fundraising Update: Representative Robert E. Latta just disclosed $309.7K of new fundraising

Representative Robert E. Latta just disclosed $309.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 284th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 45.9% came from individual donors.

Latta disclosed $146.7K of spending. This is the 378th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Latta disclosed $917.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 318th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Robert E. Latta's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Robert E. Latta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert E. Latta is worth $7.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 112th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Latta has approximately $211.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Robert E. Latta's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Representative Robert E. Latta Stock Trading

We have data on up to $360.0K of trades from Representative Robert E. Latta, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 5th, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $FMAO. The stock has risen 12.09% since then.

of $FMAO. The stock has risen 12.09% since then. A August 30th, 2019 purchase of up to $50K of $FMBA.

You can track Representative Robert E. Latta's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Representative Robert E. Latta Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert E. Latta:

H.R.4273: To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user fee program for over-the-counter monograph drugs, and for other purposes.

H.R.3978: Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act

H.R.3638: Electric Supply Chain Act

H.R.3109: REFINER Act

H.R.2482: NTIA Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1618: Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Robert E. Latta on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

