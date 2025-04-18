Fundraising Update: Representative Robert E. Latta just disclosed $197.0K of new fundraising

Representative Robert E. Latta just disclosed $197.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 314th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 51.3% came from individual donors.

Latta disclosed $73.4K of spending. This is the 498th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Latta disclosed $723.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 309th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Robert E. Latta's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Robert E. Latta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert E. Latta is worth $7.2M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 103rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Latta has approximately $238.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Robert E. Latta's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Representative Robert E. Latta Stock Trading

We have data on up to $295.0K of trades from Representative Robert E. Latta, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 30th, 2019 purchase of up to $50K of $FMBA.

of $FMBA. A June 6th, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $FMAO. The stock has risen 11.09% since then.

You can track Representative Robert E. Latta's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Representative Robert E. Latta Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert E. Latta:

H.R.2482: NTIA Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1618: Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act

H.R.866: ROUTERS Act

H.R.686: Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act of 2025

H.R.685: SAVE Moms and Babies Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

