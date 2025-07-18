Fundraising Update: Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott just disclosed $126.0K of new fundraising

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott just disclosed $126.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 573rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $71.6K of spending. This is the 604th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Scott disclosed $141.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 729th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott is worth $1.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 227th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $881.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Stock Trading

We have data on up to $745.0K of trades from Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 16th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $PAYX. The stock has risen 87.41% since then.

of $PAYX. The stock has risen 87.41% since then. A June 16th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $SYY. The stock has risen 37.82% since then.

of $SYY. The stock has risen 37.82% since then. A December 28th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $CSL. The stock has risen 66.11% since then.

of $CSL. The stock has risen 66.11% since then. A December 28th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $LIN. The stock has risen 34.18% since then.

of $LIN. The stock has risen 34.18% since then. A June 16th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $PG. The stock has risen 31.74% since then.

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott:

H.R.4418: To increase the quality and supply of child care and lower child care costs for families.

H.R.3997: Protecting Children Act

H.R.3606: Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.3605: Strength in Diversity Act of 2025

H.R.3522: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2025

H.R.2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

