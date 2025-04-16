Fundraising Update: Representative Ro Khanna just disclosed $3.6M of new fundraising

Representative Ro Khanna just disclosed $3.6M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 7th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Khanna disclosed $1.0M of spending. This is the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Khanna disclosed $13.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 7th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Ro Khanna's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Ro Khanna Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ro Khanna:

H.R.2857: To codify Executive Order 13989 (relating to ethics commitments by executive branch personnel).

H.R.2263: Telehealth Coverage Act of 2025

H.R.1074: Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act of 2025

H.R.564: Repeal the TikTok Ban Act

H.R.391: Extend the TikTok Deadline Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

