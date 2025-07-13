Fundraising Update: Representative Rick W. Allen just disclosed $200.4K of new fundraising

Representative Rick W. Allen just disclosed $200.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This is the 10th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 44.7% came from individual donors.

Allen disclosed $104.1K of spending. This is the 14th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Allen disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Rick W. Allen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Rick W. Allen is worth $22.6M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 44th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Allen has approximately $5.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Rick W. Allen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $17.1M of trades from Representative Rick W. Allen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 27th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $SSB. The stock has risen 33.12% since then.

of $SSB. The stock has risen 33.12% since then. A October 17th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $INTU. The stock has risen 180.61% since then.

of $INTU. The stock has risen 180.61% since then. A January 26th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $VZ. The stock has fallen 26.43% since then.

of $VZ. The stock has fallen 26.43% since then. A March 14th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $ACN. The stock has risen 11.32% since then.

of $ACN. The stock has risen 11.32% since then. A January 17th, 2024 sale of up to $100K of $BLK. The stock has risen 39.9% since then.

Representative Rick W. Allen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Rick W. Allen:

H.R.4214: To require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to publish, concurrently with any final rule establishing or revising a national ambient air quality standard, regulations and guidance for implementing the standard, including information relating to submission and consideration of a preconstruction permit application under the new or revised standard, and for other purposes.

H.R.4154: To reform the labor laws of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4122: Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025

H.R.2988: Protecting Prudent Investment of Retirement Savings Act

H.R.2403: TELL Act

H.R.2241: Secret Ballot Protection Act

