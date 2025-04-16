Fundraising Update: Representative Randy Feenstra just disclosed $715.1K of new fundraising

Representative Randy Feenstra just disclosed $715.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 58th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 31.6% came from individual donors.

Feenstra disclosed $307.4K of spending. This is the 103rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Feenstra disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 150th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Randy Feenstra's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Randy Feenstra Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Randy Feenstra is worth $154.0K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 384th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Feenstra has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Randy Feenstra's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Feenstra.

Representative Randy Feenstra Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Randy Feenstra:

H.R.2839: To amend the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990 to reauthorize the Genome to Phenome Initiative, and for other purposes.

H.R.2660: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exempt qualified student loan bonds from the volume cap and the alternative minimum tax.

H.R.2547: Secure Family Futures Act of 2025

H.R.2322: FRIDGE Act of 2025

H.R.2296: National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act

H.R.2295: WING Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.