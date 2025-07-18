Fundraising Update: Representative Randy Feenstra just disclosed $187.5K of new fundraising

Representative Randy Feenstra just disclosed $187.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 453rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 42.7% came from individual donors.

Feenstra disclosed $471.4K of spending. This is the 92nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Feenstra disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 203rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Randy Feenstra's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Randy Feenstra Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Randy Feenstra is worth $154.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 408th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Feenstra has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Randy Feenstra's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Feenstra.

Representative Randy Feenstra Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Randy Feenstra:

H.R.4400: To amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, and for other purposes.

H.R.4322: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to provide regular updates to Livestock Indemnity Program payment rates to reflect market prices, and for other purposes.

H.R.4032: Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act of 2025

H.R.3280: Rural Broadband Modernization Act

H.R.3211: Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act of 2025

H.R.3038: SAFE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Randy Feenstra on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Feenstra.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.