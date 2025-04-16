Fundraising Update: Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi just disclosed $2.9M of new fundraising

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi just disclosed $2.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 91.4% came from individual donors.

Krishnamoorthi disclosed $761.1K of spending. This is the 34th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Krishnamoorthi disclosed $19.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi is worth $3.7M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 157th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Krishnamoorthi has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Krishnamoorthi.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Krishnamoorthi.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi:

H.R.2682: To amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to establish a grant program that will support efforts at the State level to establish anti-bullying task forces to study, address, and reduce bullying in elementary and secondary schools, and for other purposes.

H.R.2559: Taiwan Allies Fund Act

H.R.1798: End Tobacco Loopholes Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

