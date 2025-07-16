Fundraising Update: Representative Pete Aguilar just disclosed $818.4K of new fundraising

Representative Pete Aguilar just disclosed $818.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 48th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 47.8% came from individual donors.

Aguilar disclosed $610.5K of spending. This is the 53rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Aguilar disclosed $3.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 77th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Pete Aguilar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Pete Aguilar is worth $218.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 395th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Aguilar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

