Fundraising Update: Representative Paul A. Gosar just disclosed $102.8K of new fundraising

Representative Paul A. Gosar just disclosed $102.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 609th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.0% came from individual donors.

Gosar disclosed $73.7K of spending. This is the 591st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Gosar disclosed $112.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 763rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Paul A. Gosar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Paul A. Gosar:

H.R.4255: Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025

H.R.4092: Protect RAIL Act

H.R.3764: Death Penalty for Dealing Fentanyl Act of 2025

H.R.2841: Putting Trust in Transparency Act

H.R.1994: Public Land Renewable Energy Development Act of 2025

H.R.1769: Local Zoning Decisions Protection Act of 2025

