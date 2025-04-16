Fundraising Update: Representative Patrick Ryan just disclosed $1.2M of new fundraising

Representative Patrick Ryan just disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

Ryan disclosed $246.7K of spending. This is the 148th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ryan disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 195th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Patrick Ryan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Patrick Ryan is worth $2.8M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 186th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ryan has approximately $497.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Patrick Ryan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Patrick Ryan:

H.R.2391: Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act of 2025

H.R.963: Protecting Social Security Act

H.R.893: Working Families Housing Tax Credit Act

H.R.892: Mortgage Rate Reduction Act

H.R.891: Pro-Housing Act of 2025

H.R.890: Stopping Pharma’s Ripoffs and Drug Savings For All Act

