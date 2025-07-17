Fundraising Update: Representative Pablo Hernández just disclosed $219.6K of new fundraising

Representative Pablo Hernández just disclosed $219.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 391st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 95.2% came from individual donors.

Hernández disclosed $70.3K of spending. This is the 606th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hernández disclosed $169.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 698th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Pablo Hernández Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Pablo Hernández is worth $435.9K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 358th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hernández has approximately $155.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Pablo Hernández Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Pablo Hernández:

H.R.3814: Puerto Rico BEACHES Act

H.R.3238: HABLA Act of 2025

H.R.2775: Coastal Drone Surveillance and Interdiction Assessment Act

H.R.2714: Puerto Rico Energy Generation Crisis Task Force Act

H.R.2632: TRICARE Equality Act

H.R.2261: Strengthening Oversight of DHS Intelligence Act

