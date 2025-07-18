Fundraising Update: Representative Nikema Williams just disclosed $120.2K of new fundraising

Representative Nikema Williams just disclosed $120.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 582nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 43.4% came from individual donors.

Williams disclosed $79.5K of spending. This is the 572nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Williams disclosed $62.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 860th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Nikema Williams Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nikema Williams is worth $798.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 312th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Williams has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Nikema Williams Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nikema Williams:

H.R.4423: To continue the pause on disbursements and new financing commitments to the Government of Burma.

H.R.4150: Advancing Maternal Health Equity Under Medicaid Act

H.R.4066: Countering White Supremacist Extremism Act

H.R.3793: Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2025

H.R.3665: Medicare Economic Security Solutions Act

H.R.2967: Ralph David Abernathy, Sr. National Historic Site Act

