Fundraising Update: Representative Nick LaLota just disclosed $264.4K of new fundraising

Representative Nick LaLota just disclosed $264.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 53.9% came from individual donors.

LaLota disclosed $105.4K of spending. This is the 43rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

LaLota disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 27th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Nick LaLota's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Nick LaLota Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nick LaLota is worth $331.7K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 381st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

LaLota has approximately $121.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Nick LaLota's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaLota.

Representative Nick LaLota Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nick LaLota:

H.R.865: Service-Disabled Veteran Opportunities in Small Business Act

H.R.835: 9/11 Memorial and Museum Act

H.R.788: DOE and SBA Research Act

H.R.787: Plain Language in Contracting Act

H.R.586: Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act

H.R.585: Supporting Veteran Families in Need Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Nick LaLota on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaLota.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

