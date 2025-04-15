Fundraising Update: Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy just disclosed $344.3K of new fundraising

Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy just disclosed $344.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 51.4% came from individual donors.

Langworthy disclosed $94.8K of spending. This is the 40th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Langworthy disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 19th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy is worth $195.6K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 376th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Langworthy has approximately $9.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Langworthy.

Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy:

H.R.2783: To expedite the environmental review process and approval of priority manufacturing projects, and for other purposes.

H.R.2560: Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2353: Safer Skies Act of 2025

H.R.2204: To require an institution of higher education that becomes aware that a student having nonimmigrant status under subparagraph (F)(i) or (J) of section 101(a)(15) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(15)) has endorsed or supported a foreign terrorist organization to notify the SEVIS, and for other purposes.

H.R.2203: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

H.R.2133: Lakes Before Turbines Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.