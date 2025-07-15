Fundraising Update: Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy just disclosed $306.1K of new fundraising

Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy just disclosed $306.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 18th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 39.4% came from individual donors.

Langworthy disclosed $178.6K of spending. This is the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Langworthy disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy is worth $247.5K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 391st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Langworthy has approximately $8.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Langworthy.

Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy:

H.R.4234: To prohibit the Secretary of Homeland Security from granting parole to certain dangerous aliens, and for other purposes.

H.R.3881: Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act

H.R.3699: Energy Choice Act

H.R.3548: Infrastructure Expansion Act of 2025

H.R.3157: State Energy Accountability Act

H.R.2783: Infrastructure Project Acceleration Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Langworthy.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.