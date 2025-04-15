Fundraising Update: Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán just disclosed $117.3K of new fundraising

Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán just disclosed $117.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 35th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 32.2% came from individual donors.

Barragán disclosed $175.2K of spending. This is the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Barragán disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán is worth $3.4M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 172nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barragán has approximately $56.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barragán.

Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán Stock Trading

We have data on up to $110.0K of trades from Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barragán.

Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán:

H.R.1901: CHIPP Act

H.R.1553: Empowering and Enforcing Environmental Justice Act of 2025

H.R.1449: Energy Resilient Communities Act

H.R.843: Prompt Approval of Safe Generic Drugs Act

H.R.576: To codify Executive Order 14096 relating to revitalizing our Nation's commitment to environmental justice for all.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

