Fundraising Update: Representative Nancy Pelosi just disclosed $849.8K of new fundraising

Representative Nancy Pelosi just disclosed $849.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 41st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.3% came from individual donors.

Pelosi disclosed $1.2M of spending. This is the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Pelosi disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 139th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nancy Pelosi is worth $247.5M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 3rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pelosi has approximately $114.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Stock Trading

We have data on up to $267.4M of trades from Representative Nancy Pelosi, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 31st, 2024 sale of up to $25M of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 19.28% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 19.28% since then. A June 21st, 2022 sale of up to $5M of $V. The stock has risen 72.75% since then.

of $V. The stock has risen 72.75% since then. A July 26th, 2022 sale of up to $5M of $NVDA. The stock has risen 578.64% since then.

of $NVDA. The stock has risen 578.64% since then. A October 12th, 2018 purchase of up to $5M of $AMZN. The stock has risen 100.82% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has risen 100.82% since then. A January 21st, 2022 purchase of up to $5M of $DIS. The stock has fallen 38.12% since then.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

