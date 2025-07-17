Fundraising Update: Representative Mike Rogers just disclosed $413.8K of new fundraising

Representative Mike Rogers just disclosed $413.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 209th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 64.2% came from individual donors.

Rogers disclosed $244.5K of spending. This is the 213th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Rogers disclosed $2.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 124th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Mike Rogers Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Rogers:

H.R.4147: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

H.R.3838: SPEED Act

H.R.2740: To modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

H.R.2519: To provide a per diem allowance for Members of Congress for the costs of lodging, meals, and incidental expenses incurred because of travel to and from the Washington Metropolitan Area in order to cast votes in Congress, and for other purposes.

H.R.1630: To allow States to elect to observe year-round daylight saving time, and for other purposes.

H.R.1580: To amend section 3001 of title 39, United States Code, to require solicitations sent in the mail to be clearly identified as solicitations, and for other purposes.

