Fundraising Update: Representative Mike Flood just disclosed $183.2K of new fundraising

Representative Mike Flood just disclosed $183.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 334th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 39.7% came from individual donors.

Flood disclosed $125.0K of spending. This is the 355th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Flood disclosed $362.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 469th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Mike Flood Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mike Flood is worth $7.8M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 97th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Flood has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Mike Flood Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Representative Mike Flood, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative Mike Flood Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Flood:

H.R.2840: To direct the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, acting through the Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research, to publish guidelines and best practices for State zoning and local zoning frameworks, and for other purposes.

H.R.1686: No More D.C. Waste Act

H.R.1305: Improving Measurements for Loneliness and Isolation Act of 2025

H.R.1191: Supporting Access to Rural Community Hospitals Act of 2025

H.R.1066: Ending Green Giveaways Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

