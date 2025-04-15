Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Michelle Fischbach just disclosed $149.0K of new fundraising

April 15, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundraisingTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Michelle Fischbach just disclosed $149.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 26th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 36.2% came from individual donors.

Fischbach disclosed $86.2K of spending. This is the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Fischbach disclosed $477.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 49th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Michelle Fischbach's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Michelle Fischbach Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Michelle Fischbach is worth $769.0K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 297th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fischbach has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Michelle Fischbach's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fischbach.

Representative Michelle Fischbach Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Michelle Fischbach:

  • H.R.1921: Hearing Device Coverage Clarification Act
  • H.R.1683: Protecting Rural Seniors’ Access to Care Act
  • H.R.1303: Protecting America’s Seniors’ Access to Care Act
  • H.R.1246: Investing in Rural America Act of 2025
  • H.R.272: Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act of 2025
  • H.R.271: Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

