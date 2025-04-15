Fundraising Update: Representative Michelle Fischbach just disclosed $149.0K of new fundraising

Representative Michelle Fischbach just disclosed $149.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 26th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 36.2% came from individual donors.

Fischbach disclosed $86.2K of spending. This is the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Fischbach disclosed $477.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 49th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Michelle Fischbach Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Michelle Fischbach is worth $769.0K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 297th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fischbach has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Michelle Fischbach Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Michelle Fischbach:

H.R.1921: Hearing Device Coverage Clarification Act

H.R.1683: Protecting Rural Seniors’ Access to Care Act

H.R.1303: Protecting America’s Seniors’ Access to Care Act

H.R.1246: Investing in Rural America Act of 2025

H.R.272: Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act of 2025

H.R.271: Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2025

