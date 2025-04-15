Fundraising Update: Representative Michael Lawler just disclosed $927.7K of new fundraising

Representative Michael Lawler just disclosed $927.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 54.5% came from individual donors.

Lawler disclosed $346.8K of spending. This is the 5th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lawler disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Michael Lawler Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Michael Lawler is worth $121.0K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 387th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lawler has approximately $88.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Michael Lawler Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Michael Lawler:

H.R.2726: To amend title 18, United States Code, to increase the scope of the penalty for crimes against children.

H.R.2683: To provide for control of remote access of items under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018.

H.R.2637: Home Run for Kids Act

H.R.2562: District of Columbia One Vote One Choice Act

H.R.2561: One Vote One Choice Act

H.R.2446: Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act

