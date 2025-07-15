Fundraising Update: Representative Michael Lawler just disclosed $889.5K of new fundraising

Representative Michael Lawler just disclosed $889.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 4th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 72.9% came from individual donors.

Lawler disclosed $459.2K of spending. This is the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lawler disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 22nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Michael Lawler Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Michael Lawler is worth $134.3K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 409th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lawler has approximately $101.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Michael Lawler Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Michael Lawler:

H.R.4335: To provide authority to enhance security assistance with countries that are engaged in regional security cooperation efforts in the Middle East and North Africa, and for other purposes.

H.R.4297: To require a report on counterintelligence training for high-risk diplomatic posts.

H.R.4296: To amend the Food Security Act of 1985 to address emissions of certain greenhouse gasses and carbon storage through conservation incentive contracts.

H.R.3980: Streamline Emergency Care Act

H.R.3979: LEAPS Act

H.R.3774: HUD Accountability Act of 2025

