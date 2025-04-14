Fundraising Update: Representative Michael K. Simpson just disclosed $163.2K of new fundraising

Representative Michael K. Simpson just disclosed $163.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 8th, 2025. This is the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 41.5% came from individual donors.

Simpson disclosed $98.4K of spending. This is the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Simpson disclosed $170.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 42nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Michael K. Simpson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Michael K. Simpson is worth $2.4M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 196th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Simpson has approximately $314.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Michael K. Simpson Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.0M of trades from Representative Michael K. Simpson, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 3rd, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $TROW. The stock has fallen 29.35% since then.

of $TROW. The stock has fallen 29.35% since then. A August 27th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $FTA. The stock has risen 46.34% since then.

of $FTA. The stock has risen 46.34% since then. A March 14th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $USB. The stock has risen 2.07% since then.

of $USB. The stock has risen 2.07% since then. A January 4th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $QQXT. The stock has risen 15.5% since then.

of $QQXT. The stock has risen 15.5% since then. A May 10th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $FDN. The stock has risen 0.4% since then.

Representative Michael K. Simpson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Michael K. Simpson:

H.R.634: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judgeship and Reorganization Act of 2025

H.R.319: To authorize an additional district judgeship for the district of Idaho.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

