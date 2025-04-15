Fundraising Update: Representative Maxine Waters just disclosed $19.3K of new fundraising

Representative Maxine Waters just disclosed $19.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 74th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 6.6% came from individual donors.

Waters disclosed $91.3K of spending. This is the 43rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Waters disclosed $166.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 96th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Maxine Waters's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Maxine Waters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Maxine Waters is worth $3.7M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 156th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Waters has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Maxine Waters's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Waters.

Representative Maxine Waters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Maxine Waters:

H.R.1966: Mamas and Babies in Underserved Communities Act of 2025

H.R.1764: Aligning SEC Regulations for the World Bank’s International Development Association Act

H.R.1759: Affordable PLUS Repayment Options for Parents Act of 2025

H.R.550: Wildfire Insurance Coverage Study Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

