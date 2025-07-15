Fundraising Update: Representative Marlin A. Stutzman just disclosed $187.1K of new fundraising

Representative Marlin A. Stutzman just disclosed $187.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 47.5% came from individual donors.

Stutzman disclosed $162.2K of spending. This is the 26th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Stutzman disclosed $188.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 98th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Marlin A. Stutzman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Marlin A. Stutzman is worth $54.4M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 23rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Stutzman has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Marlin A. Stutzman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Marlin A. Stutzman:

H.R.3787: Emergency Spending Accountability Act

H.R.2393: Protect American Beef Act.

H.R.1226: Restoring Checks and Balances Act

