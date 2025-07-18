Fundraising Update: Representative Mark Takano just disclosed $164.4K of new fundraising

Representative Mark Takano just disclosed $164.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 504th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 51.8% came from individual donors.

Takano disclosed $187.9K of spending. This is the 285th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Takano disclosed $228.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 628th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Mark Takano's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Mark Takano Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mark Takano is worth $332.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 382nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Takano has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mark Takano's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Takano.

Representative Mark Takano Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mark Takano:

H.R.4114: EVEST Act

H.R.4001: Prohibition on Funding to CECOT Act

H.R.3261: VA Employee Fairness Act of 2025

H.R.2963: FAIR Veterans Act of 2025

H.R.2899: PROTECT Students Act of 2025

H.R.2278: Survivor Benefits Delivery Improvement Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mark Takano on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Takano.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

