Fundraising Update: Representative Mario Diaz-Balart just disclosed $215.0K of new fundraising

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart just disclosed $215.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 30th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 57.4% came from individual donors.

Diaz-Balart disclosed $91.6K of spending. This is the 50th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Diaz-Balart disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 26th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mario Diaz-Balart is worth $80.9K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 421st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Diaz-Balart has approximately $426.512200123026 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Stock Trading

We have data on up to $145.0K of trades from Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 24th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $HPQ. The stock has risen 30.62% since then.

of $HPQ. The stock has risen 30.62% since then. A May 24th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 360.43% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has risen 360.43% since then. A May 24th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $HPE. The stock has risen 9.31% since then.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mario Diaz-Balart:

H.R.3958: To require the United States Postal Service to notify postal customers and relevant officials when operations are temporarily suspended at a post office, and for other purposes.

H.R.3583: To amend title 4, United States Code, to ensure that a funeral honors detail recites the 13 Folds of Honor when presenting a flag of the United States in connection with the death of a member of the Armed Forces or veteran.

H.R.1299: EAGLES Act of 2025

H.R.672: To establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.

H.R.268: STOP MADURO Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

