Fundraising Update: Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks just disclosed $940.2K of new fundraising

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks just disclosed $940.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 35th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 22.0% came from individual donors.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $286.4K of spending. This is the 119th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 211th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is worth $1.8M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 215th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller-Meeks has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller-Meeks.

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks:

H.R.2873: To continue Executive Order 14220 in effect indefinitely.

H.R.2690: To amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to define employer-directed skills development, and for other purposes.

H.R.2645: Congressional Oversight of the Antiquities Act

H.R.2453: To continue Executive Order 14224 in effect indefinitely.

H.R.2305: Corrections Officer Blake Schwarz Suicide Prevention Act of 2025

H.R.2214: DRUG Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.