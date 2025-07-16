Fundraising Update: Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks just disclosed $835.1K of new fundraising

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks just disclosed $835.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 53.5% came from individual donors.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $299.6K of spending. This is the 133rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 133rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is worth $1.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 233rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller-Meeks has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks:

H.R.4194: Limiting Liability for Critical Infrastructure Manufacturers Act

H.R.3726: Fisher House Availability Act of 2025

H.R.3691: Commission to Study Acts of Antisemitism in the United States Act

H.R.3298: Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act of 2025

H.R.2873: To continue Executive Order 14220 in effect indefinitely.

H.R.2690: Improve Employer-Directed Skills Act

