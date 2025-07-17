Fundraising Update: Representative Lori Trahan just disclosed $223.9K of new fundraising

Representative Lori Trahan just disclosed $223.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 386th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 42.1% came from individual donors.

Trahan disclosed $121.2K of spending. This is the 439th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Trahan disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 178th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Lori Trahan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Lori Trahan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lori Trahan is worth $31.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 33rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Trahan has approximately $2.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Lori Trahan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Trahan.

Representative Lori Trahan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $30.0K of trades from Representative Lori Trahan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 27th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $GE. The stock has risen 351.54% since then.

You can track Representative Lori Trahan's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Trahan.

Representative Lori Trahan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lori Trahan:

H.R.2612: DELETE Act

H.R.2019: TLDR Act

H.R.1509: Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act of 2025

H.R.1442: Youth Poisoning Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Lori Trahan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Trahan.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

