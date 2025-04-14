Fundraising Update: Representative Lois Frankel just disclosed $269.0K of new fundraising

Representative Lois Frankel just disclosed $269.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 11th, 2025. This is the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 81.6% came from individual donors.

Frankel disclosed $67.8K of spending. This is the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Frankel disclosed $494.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Lois Frankel Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lois Frankel is worth $2.8M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 184th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Frankel has approximately $257.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Lois Frankel Stock Trading

We have data on up to $23.5M of trades from Representative Lois Frankel, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 8th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $PLD. The stock has fallen 20.5% since then.

of $PLD. The stock has fallen 20.5% since then. A September 8th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AON. The stock has risen 15.2% since then.

of $AON. The stock has risen 15.2% since then. A September 8th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $COP. The stock has fallen 29.33% since then.

of $COP. The stock has fallen 29.33% since then. A September 8th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $CMCSA. The stock has fallen 24.06% since then.

of $CMCSA. The stock has fallen 24.06% since then. A September 8th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $CI. The stock has risen 16.31% since then.

Representative Lois Frankel Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lois Frankel:

H.R.1306: Tax Fairness for Survivors Act

H.R.764: Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

