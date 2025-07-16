Fundraising Update: Representative Lisa C. McClain just disclosed $754.5K of new fundraising

Representative Lisa C. McClain just disclosed $754.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 60th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 65.0% came from individual donors.

McClain disclosed $604.8K of spending. This is the 54th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

McClain disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 185th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Lisa C. McClain Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lisa C. McClain is worth $4.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 147th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McClain has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Lisa C. McClain Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lisa C. McClain:

H.R.3847: Student-athlete Protections and Opportunities through Rights, Transparency, and Safety Act

H.R.3074: Common Cents Act

H.R.3043: Accountability in Foreign Animal Research Act

H.R.2869: EBSA Investigations Transparency Act

H.R.2731: Great Lakes Mapping Act of 2025

H.R.2689: To amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to transfer authorities and duties of registered national securities associations to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

