Fundraising Update: Representative Laurel M. Lee just disclosed $190.7K of new fundraising

Representative Laurel M. Lee just disclosed $190.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 449th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 30.0% came from individual donors.

Lee disclosed $91.9K of spending. This is the 530th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lee disclosed $839.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 341st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lee disclosed $91.9K of spending. This is the 530th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Laurel M. Lee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Laurel M. Lee is worth $13.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 80th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lee has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Lee has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Laurel M. Lee Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.2M of trades from Representative Laurel M. Lee, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $BABA. The stock has risen 51.34% since then.

of $BABA. The stock has risen 51.34% since then. A September 10th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $JPM. The stock has risen 41.03% since then.

of $JPM. The stock has risen 41.03% since then. A July 5th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 7.21% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 7.21% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $GEV. The stock has risen 67.12% since then.

of $GEV. The stock has risen 67.12% since then. A October 21st, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $PFE. The stock has fallen 15.04% since then.

A October 21st, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $PFE. The stock has fallen 15.04% since then.

Representative Laurel M. Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Laurel M. Lee:

H.R.4336: To amend the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 to provide authority to adjust the rate of merchandise processing fees to offset the capital costs incurred by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and for other purposes.

H.R.4235: To clarify the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act of 2016, to appropriately limit the application of defenses based on the passage of time and other non-merits defenses to claims under that Act.

H.R.4040: SALONS Stories Act

H.R.3882: RIPPLE Act of 2025

H.R.3353: Lieutenant Osvaldo Albarati Stopping Prison Contraband Act

H.R.3111: Fresh Start Act of 2025

H.R.3111: Fresh Start Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

