Fundraising Update: Representative Lance Gooden just disclosed $216.7K of new fundraising

Representative Lance Gooden just disclosed $216.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 398th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 49.4% came from individual donors.

Gooden disclosed $94.8K of spending. This is the 524th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Gooden disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 299th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Lance Gooden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Lance Gooden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lance Gooden is worth $698.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 323rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gooden has approximately $141.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Lance Gooden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gooden.

Representative Lance Gooden Stock Trading

We have data on up to $130.0K of trades from Representative Lance Gooden, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 15th, 2024 sale of up to $100K of $WAL. The stock has fallen 8.87% since then.

of $WAL. The stock has fallen 8.87% since then. A July 23rd, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $MRO. The stock has risen 2.55% since then.

of $MRO. The stock has risen 2.55% since then. A July 23rd, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $SOHO. The stock has fallen 31.97% since then.

You can track Representative Lance Gooden's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gooden.

Representative Lance Gooden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lance Gooden:

H.R.3966: Think Tank and Nonprofit Foreign Influence Disclosure Act

H.R.3539: Leadership in CET Act

H.R.1792: No Tax Dollars for the United Nation’s Immigration Invasion Act

H.R.1468: Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act of 2025

H.R.1168: Protecting Federal Funds from Human Trafficking and Smuggling Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Lance Gooden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gooden.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

