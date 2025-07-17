Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Lance Gooden just disclosed $216.7K of new fundraising

July 17, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundraisingTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Lance Gooden just disclosed $216.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 398th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 49.4% came from individual donors.

Gooden disclosed $94.8K of spending. This is the 524th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Gooden disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 299th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Lance Gooden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Lance Gooden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lance Gooden is worth $698.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 323rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gooden has approximately $141.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Lance Gooden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gooden.

Representative Lance Gooden Stock Trading

We have data on up to $130.0K of trades from Representative Lance Gooden, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

  • A November 15th, 2024 sale of up to $100K of $WAL. The stock has fallen 8.87% since then.
  • A July 23rd, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $MRO. The stock has risen 2.55% since then.
  • A July 23rd, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $SOHO. The stock has fallen 31.97% since then.

You can track Representative Lance Gooden's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gooden.

Representative Lance Gooden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lance Gooden:

  • H.R.3966: Think Tank and Nonprofit Foreign Influence Disclosure Act
  • H.R.3539: Leadership in CET Act
  • H.R.1792: No Tax Dollars for the United Nation’s Immigration Invasion Act
  • H.R.1468: Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act of 2025
  • H.R.1168: Protecting Federal Funds from Human Trafficking and Smuggling Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Lance Gooden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gooden.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.