Fundraising Update: Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet just disclosed $764.9K of new fundraising

Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet just disclosed $764.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 59th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 59.2% came from individual donors.

McDonald Rivet disclosed $157.7K of spending. This is the 301st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

McDonald Rivet disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 209th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet:

H.R.4375: To direct the Commandant of the Coast Guard to submit to Congress a strategy detailing how the Coast Guard will complete design and construction of a Great Lakes Icebreaker, and for other purposes.

H.R.4192: the Military PFAS Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.2450: Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Act

H.R.2142: Social Security Overpayment Relief Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McDonald Rivet.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.