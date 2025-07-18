Fundraising Update: Representative Kevin Mullin just disclosed $152.0K of new fundraising

Representative Kevin Mullin just disclosed $152.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 524th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 45.3% came from individual donors.

Mullin disclosed $159.5K of spending. This is the 351st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Mullin disclosed $117.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 759th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Kevin Mullin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Kevin Mullin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kevin Mullin is worth $1.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 284th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mullin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Kevin Mullin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kevin Mullin:

H.R.4376: To improve incident reporting with respect to certain autonomous vehicles, and for other purposes.

H.R.4344: To direct the Secretary of the Air Force to carry out a capability demonstration project to obtain a resilient positioning, navigation, and timing capability demonstration, and for other purposes.

H.R.4144: the Groundwater Rise and Infrastructure Preparedness Act of 2025

H.R.3730: FARE Act

H.R.3729: Battery and Regenerative Braking Act

H.R.3728: Language Access in Transit Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

