Fundraising Update: Representative Ken Calvert just disclosed $833.1K of new fundraising

Representative Ken Calvert just disclosed $833.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 44th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 56.3% came from individual donors.

Calvert disclosed $188.2K of spending. This is the 201st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Calvert disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 170th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Ken Calvert's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Ken Calvert Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ken Calvert is worth $22.9M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 37th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Calvert has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ken Calvert's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Calvert.

Representative Ken Calvert Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ken Calvert:

H.R.2093: To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act with respect to permitting terms, and for other purposes.

H.R.2026: Ending Major Borderland Environmental Ruin from Wildfires (EMBER) Act

H.R.1894: FISH Act of 2025

H.R.1821: HELD Act

H.R.1663: VSAFE Act of 2025

H.R.1292: Ensuring the Safety of Our Mail Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

