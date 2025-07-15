Fundraising Update: Representative Kathy Castor just disclosed $174.4K of new fundraising

Representative Kathy Castor just disclosed $174.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 37th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 54.4% came from individual donors.

Castor disclosed $66.1K of spending. This is the 66th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Castor disclosed $398.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 68th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Kathy Castor's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Kathy Castor Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kathy Castor is worth $15.0M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 68th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Castor has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Kathy Castor's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Castor.

Representative Kathy Castor Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.7M of trades from Representative Kathy Castor, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2020 purchase of up to $100K of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 152.59% since then.

of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 152.59% since then. A March 24th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $DIA. The stock has risen 115.15% since then.

of $DIA. The stock has risen 115.15% since then. A March 10th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $BAC. The stock has risen 99.36% since then.

of $BAC. The stock has risen 99.36% since then. A March 10th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $BIF. The stock has risen 46.77% since then.

of $BIF. The stock has risen 46.77% since then. A July 10th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $LUV. The stock has risen 13.49% since then.

You can track Representative Kathy Castor's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Castor.

Representative Kathy Castor Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kathy Castor:

H.R.4162: Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025

H.R.3907: ENROLL Act of 2025

H.R.2986: Expediting Generator Interconnection Procedures Act of 2025

H.R.2824: Employee Limits ON Profiteering Act

H.R.2703: Advancing GETs Act of 2025

H.R.2673: Florida Coastal Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Kathy Castor on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Castor.

