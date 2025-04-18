Fundraising Update: Representative Julia Letlow just disclosed $356.5K of new fundraising

Representative Julia Letlow just disclosed $356.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 179th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 55.1% came from individual donors.

Letlow disclosed $275.8K of spending. This is the 135th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Letlow disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 175th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Julia Letlow's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Julia Letlow Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Julia Letlow is worth $1.5M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 238th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Letlow has approximately $14.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Julia Letlow's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Letlow.

Representative Julia Letlow Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Julia Letlow:

H.R.2728: GREATER Act

H.R.1011: Emergency Conservation Program Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.442: Quality Loss Adjustment Improvement for Farmers Act

H.R.441: Drought Assistance Improvement Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.